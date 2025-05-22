‘When They Scream Things like ‘Queers for Palestine,’ It’s Obvious that They’re Idiots’: Huckabee Blames Ignorance for Spike in Antisemitism

Thursday on Newsmax TV’s “American Agenda,” U.S. ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee voiced his frustration over the increase in hatred for Jewish people in the wake of a couple murdered by an alleged left-wing pro-Palestine suspect in Washington, D.C.

The ambassador was asked how to combat the rise in antisemitism, which Huckabee blamed in part on ignorance.

“Start being human beings,” he replied. “Start acting with a lot of civility toward each other. Get information that is accurate. When people are out there saying, ‘From the river to the sea,’ they’re demonstrating their ignorance. When they scream things like ‘Queers for Palestine,’ it’s obvious that they’re idiots, that they’re uninformed idiots to say such things.

But I think it’s also important to push back strongly and to stand up for the Jewish people across the world, and to say they’ve been through a Holocaust. They were chased over the world for 2,000 years, and we’re not going to let that happen again. I hope all of my fellow Christians will join me in being loud voices to say no more, never again. We said that after the Holocaust. It’s time to say it again, but a lot louder and mean it a lot more and stand with our Jewish friends as never before and let them know they’re not going to go through this alone. And we’re going through it with them, but we’re also going to demand that strict punishment goes to those who commit acts of violence against innocent people who committed no crime. Their only fault is they love God and they’re Jewish. And that’s not a sin. And that’s not a crime.”

