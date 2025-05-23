Dem Rep. Auchincloss: ‘Unhinged’ Trump Is ‘Doing Nothing’ to Address Antisemitism at Harvard

Representative Jake Auchincloss (D-MA) said Friday on CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360” that President Donald Trump was acting “unhinged” with his actions against Harvard University instead of addressing antisemitism.

Cooper asked, “The White House says enrolling foreign students is a privilege, not a right. What do you say?”

Auchincloss said, “I think Donald Trump is behaving just like the unhinged anti-Israel campus protesters that he’s claiming he opposes. He’s performative, he’s illogical, he’s cruel, and he’s doing nothing to help address antisemitism on campus. Bullying students from Nigeria, from China, from Europe does not help students from Israel.”

Cooper asked, “What do you think the impact of getting rid of? I mean, if it happens, getting rid of all the foreign students, which is 27% of the student body this year, not just has on universities but also on American businesses. I mean, these are often the best and the brightest students from around the world who will then go on to work for American companies or tech companies here, doing cutting edge research, cutting edge, you know, innovation.”

Auchincloss said, “Without a doubt, Anderson, high-skilled immigration to our universities is an economic boon.”

