Dershowitz: Trump Should Be More Targeted with Harvard, He’s Also Saying They Can’t Enroll Israeli Students

On Friday’s broadcast of NewsNation’s “Cuomo,” Harvard Law Professor Emeritus Alan Dershowitz stated that while there is value to cracking down on international students from hostile nations, the Trump administration cutting off Harvard from enrolling all foreign students goes too far since the move also impacts “Israeli students and Canadian students and British students.”

Dershowitz said, “President Trump is absolutely correct. If these were foreign students coming in from Nazi Germany in 1935…liberals would have loved if the president had said no, no, no, we don’t want people coming in from Germany. Look, this goes too far. It also covers Israeli students and Canadian students and British students. So, what we need is much more focused and targeted sanctions, focused and targeted on which research projects.”

He continued, “They shouldn’t be cutting back on research projects involving Alzheimer’s and cancer. But they should be cutting back on research that is propagandistic like at the Divinity School and the Public Health school. So, more targeting and more targeting of which foreign students come in and which don’t.”

Dershowitz later stated that “universities really, really have to look inward and start saying to themselves, we have some responsibility here” in terms of vetting foreign students.

