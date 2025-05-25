Crockett: We Will Investigate Trump, Family When Dems Take House Back

Representative Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) said Sunday on MSNBC’s “Alex Witt Reports” that the Democratic Party will take the majority in the 2026 midterms and investigate President Donald Trump and his family.

Witt said, “I’m curious if the Democrats take over after the midterms next year, the House and or Senate, do you think they’re going to push for investigations into Trump’s family and the whole crypto acquisitions that he has getting?”

Crockett said, “Well, Alex, I’m glad you asked. Listen, so long as we end up taking the House, which I fully anticipate that we will do, and we are going to work hard to obviously help our senate colleagues as well, then as someone who serves on the Oversight Committee and hopes to lead the Oversight Committee, I can guarantee you that we will do what we are supposed to do as constitutionally sworn members of the House, which means that we will conduct oversight.”

She continued, “That means that we will investigate. We will look at whether or not this president himself has violated the Emoluments Clause as it relates to say such things as getting a $400 million plane from the Qataris. We also will make sure that we’re looking into all these business deals that they have going on. I mean, think about it this way, Alex. they were going after Hunter because he sat on a board. Think about how much money they are raking, raking in, whether we’re talking about the next golf resort that they’re setting up in Qatar or whether we’re talking about them leveling Gaza, as they’ve talked about and talked about how it would be great beachfront property, whether we’re talking about this crypto scam, the scam that people didn’t even want to walk into and show their faces.”

Crockett added, “Let me tell you, there is no shortage of things for us to dig into and determine whether or not there have been not only violations of the law, but definitely violations of our Constitution as a whole. ”

