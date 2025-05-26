Noem: Trump Will Decide on Iran in ‘Days’, That’s Timeframe We Gave Them

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem discussed her visit to Israel and said that “we aren’t talking weeks and months and years before President Trump will make a decision on what’s going to happen with Iran, they’ve been given a very short timeframe, a matter of days.”

Noem stated that she didn’t want to divulge the private messages between the President and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, “but the prime minister’s team had a conversation afterwards with us that they don’t remember a bilateral meeting that was quite that candid and direct and about how we really felt about the importance of Israel, our support for Israel, but that this negotiation was critically important, too. We’re on a short timeframe here, as well, we aren’t talking weeks and months and years before President Trump will make a decision on what’s going to happen with Iran, they’ve been given a very short timeframe, a matter of days. And I asked the prime minister to work with President Trump to make sure that we were making wise decisions together. ”

Noem further stated that Hamas can’t be allowed to remain.

