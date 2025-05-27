Elon Musk: ‘Disappointed’ in GOP’s ‘Big, Beautiful Bill’

On Tuesday, CBS released a preview of an interview that will air on “Sunday Morning” in which Tesla CEO Elon Musk said he was disappointed in Republican’s so-called “big beautiful bill,” heralded by President Donald Trump.

Musk said, “So, you know, I was like, disappointed to see the massive spending bill, frankly, which increases the budget deficit, not decrease it and undermines the work the DOGE team is doing.”

Correspondent David Pogue said, “I actually thought that when this big beautiful bill came along, I mean, like, everything he’s done on DOGE gets wiped out in the first year.”

Musk said, “I think a bill can be big or it can be beautiful. But I don’t know if it can be both. My personal opinion.”

