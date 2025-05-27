Exclusive–Trump Pardon Attorney Ed Martin Looking at Derek Chauvin Pardon: ‘That Was Not a Fair Trial’

On Tuesday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” DOJ pardon attorney Ed Martin talked about the debate over a potential pardon or commutation for Derek Chauvin.

Martin stated, “I am, Ed Martin, as pardon attorney, looking at it. I’m looking at it very closely. … I think it’s very clear that it was a drug overdose, and it’s very clear that Derek Chauvin is not a saint, but neither am I. … The question is, whether there’s a role to be played for a commutation or pardon, and, more importantly, whether the system — the system of justice has to be checked every now and then for fairness. It’s not only mercy on someone, it’s, when you — I watched that trial. And that was not a fair trial.”

He added, “I think Derek Chauvin’s case, very clearly, was problematic in how it went about, and, therefore, it’s worth, again, a look that’s different than a different time or a different place. It deserves a hard look.”

Martin further stated that he’s looking at it, but can’t speak for the president, but believes he will at some point.

