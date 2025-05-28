Marlow: An Atheist Democrat Just Exposed Jake Tapper’s Biden Gaslighting

On Wednesday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow discussed recent comments by Sam Harris about Joe Biden.

Marlow stated, “[Y]ou’re not supposed to admit that, really, everyone knew Biden was an invalid but they prefer over Trump and the whole goal was don’t make it a referendum on Biden, make it about Donald Trump. … So, that was literally the definition of the Internet saying, saying the quiet part out loud.”

