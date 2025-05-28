Rahm Emanuel: Trump’s ‘MAGA Carta’ Is the Wealthy Are Above the Law

On Wednesday on CNN’s “The Source,” former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel said President Donald Trump has a “MAGA Carta,” which is that if you’re wealthy or well-connected, you are “above the law.”

Emanuel said, “You got to fit this into a pattern that I think reflects the administration. So if you’re wealthy or well connected, you get a pardon. If you were obviously very wealthy at his inaugural, you get a tax cut. If you’re on Medicaid, you get a also a health care cut. And if you’re an investor in his bitcoin you get a White House dinner and if you’re a mom and pop investor you lose your shirt. So there’s a pattern here.”

He continued, “As I just noted, three different examples where the well-connected and wealthy get fed here and everybody else gets slaughtered.”

Emanuel added, “The president is motivated by something political, retribution for those that oppose him. The grace of his own opinion, where he puts himself and them above the law. I do think, you know, the idea of nobody being above the law goes all the way back to Magna Carta and I’m not a lawyer, but there seems to be a new MAGA Carta which is, if you’re wealthy and well connected, you are actually above the law.”

