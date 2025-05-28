Ron Johnson: Trump Needs to Be ‘Fully Committed’ to Not Funding the Deep State

Wednesday on FBN’s “Mornings with Maria,” Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) criticized the so-called “Big, Beautiful” spending bill.

Johnson offered his views on where Medicaid needed to be targeted and added that President Donald Trump’s leadership was needed.

“I’ve completely taken Medicare and Social Security off the table when I do those pre-pandemic options,” he explained. “Listen, need to reform the ObamaCare portion of Medicaid. That’s what’s putting at risk Medicaid for the vulnerable and disabled children.”

“We’re all going to repeal and replace ObamaCare, but now people are defending it. But again, you can even eliminate Medicaid, I’ve shown that, and there are still hundreds of billions of dollars, couple hundred billion in discretionary, couple hundred billion in other mandatory that is above and beyond 2019 outlays, plus-up for population inflation, fully inflated 2019. There’s literally about four to five hundred billion dollars of spending that’s above those levels.”

Johnson continued, “So, again, go back where a business person would. This would be a five-minute conversation in a business, saying, guys, I told you, you could increase your budget based on inflation and the number of customers we serve. You can’t stand above that. Cut it. Get back down to a reasonable level. We need President Trump to lead on this. He needs to be fully committed to not funding the Deep State at President Biden’s levels. We need President Trump.”

