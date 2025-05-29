White House: We’ll Send Some DOGE Cuts to Congress Next Week, Enacting All Will Take ‘Several Months’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Kudlow,” OMB Director Russ Vought stated that the White House will send a rescission package with some DOGE cuts in it and enacting all the DOGE savings is “not going to be something that, hey, we’re going to have it in one bill, it’s going to be part of a process over the next several months.” And can’t be done in the reconciliation bill under Senate rules and law.

Host Larry Kudlow asked, “So, rumor has it that we’ve got a big rescission package, an Elon Musk DOGE rescission package coming up, can you confirm it?”

Vought answered, “I can. We’ll be sending that up on Monday or Tuesday, whenever the House is back in session, they will get our first rescissions bill. And, again, this has been proposed and we’ve talked about it, we want to make sure that Congress passes its first rescissions bill, including the DOGE, and we will send more if they pass it. And so, this is the first one, it’s foreign aid, USAID cuts, many of the waste and garbage that was funding, not only wasteful, but hurting our foreign policy, but also the Corporation for Public Broadcasting and NPR.”

Vought added that the bill won’t be subject to the filibuster.

Kudlow then asked, “So, Russ, the Elon Musk DOGE total on their website is, I think, $175 billion. I don’t know, that’s 10 or 20 more rescission packages?”

Vought responded, “Well, look, that’s for fiscal year ’26. Fiscal year ’26 is the full budget year, we sent up $160 billion in cuts to nondefense spending, relatively consistent with that number, and that is the lowest number since fiscal year 2017, if you adjusted it for inflation, it’s the lowest since fiscal year 2000. And so, we are doing everything we can to make the DOGE cuts permanent, either through rescissions or through impoundment. Look, impoundment is still on the table and something we will consider. So, we have tools in the executive toolbox that the president has run on that we firmly believe are at his disposal. And all of those tools are something that we’re going to be looking at over the course of the next several months. And this is going to be playing out, it’s not going to be something that, hey, we’re going to have it in one bill, it’s going to be part of a process over the next several months. And remember, the one big beautiful bill…it cannot include discretionary savings to the bureaucracy, procedurally, under the Senate rules and law. So, it is many things, but it is not the vehicle to enact these DOGE cuts, which we will do and which we are in the process of doing.”

