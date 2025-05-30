Harvard Prof., fmr. Biden China Amb.: ‘Vast Majority’ of Chinese Students in U.S. Aren’t Risks 

During a portion of an interview with ABC News aired on Thursday’s broadcast of “World News Tonight,” Harvard Professor Nicholas Burns, who served as the U.S. Ambassador to China during the Biden administration, stated that “probably” “the vast majority of the applicants and the vast majority of the 277,000 Chinese students” in the U.S. aren’t security risks.

ABC News Senior White House Correspondent Selina Wang said, “Former Ambassador to China Nicholas Burns, now a Harvard Professor, telling us there’s already a rigorous vetting process.”

She then played a clip where Burns stated, “Those who are a security risk should not have a visa, but that probably excludes the vast majority of the applicants and the vast majority of the 277,000 Chinese students in the United States.”

