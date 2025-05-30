Marlow: U.S. Steel Deal Has to Be Insulated to Ensure Japan Can’t Leverage Us

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Ingraham Angle,” “Alex Marlow Show” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow discussed the U.S. Steel deal.

Marlow stated that “we cannot have U.S. Steel owned by a foreign company. Even a great country like Japan should not be owning any part of U.S. major manufacturing. That is a major national security risk.”

He added, “[W]e have to insulate ourselves, Laura, in case we have a bad president one day. … It needs to be Pete Buttigieg-proofed. It needs to be Kamala Harris-proofed. The amount of surveillance we’re going to have to do, the amount of…surveying that we’re going to have to do to make sure that Japan can’t use U.S. Steel to leverage us in a dispute, it’s going to be a lot.”

Follow Breitbart.tv on Twitter @BreitbartVideo