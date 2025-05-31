Maher: California Giving Illegals Free Health Care Is a Magnet for Illegal Immigration

During the online “Overtime” segment of Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher said that while the Biden administration’s border policies were bad, it isn’t just Biden, and California’s “rather generous” offer of free health care for illegal immigrants is also a huge draw for people to come to the country illegally because California is located right on the border.

After saying there was an “open border policy, it seemed like,” under Biden, Maher said, “Honestly, it’s not just Biden, I mentioned this during the show that our Governor here recently reversed one of the policies we had here, which was free medical care to undocumented migrants, which pissed off a lot of people who think that that shouldn’t be happening, that we should take care of our own and that’s why our taxes are so high. And it was a rather generous policy you got as someone who wasn’t even a legal citizen, including, like, being driven to appointments, I think I read.”

Maher continued, “Now, if that’s something that a state like California, because it’s right on the border of Mexico, is offering, can you blame people for pouring over?”

