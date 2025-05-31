Michelle Obama Raises Suspicion After Belitlling Child Birth

On Friday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow discussed Michelle Obama’s recent remarks on child birth.

Marlow said, “The least of what a women’s body does and their reproductive system is produce life? I don’t know how you can say this and no one caught her…there [are] lots of rumors online that she did not have her own children, that she had surrogates…I’ve never really gone down that rabbit hole, but now I’m compelled to do so, because she says so matter of fact that women are — having a baby is the least a woman does with their [reproductive system].”

