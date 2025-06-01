Hakeem Jeffries: ‘People Will Literally Die’ if Big Beautiful Bill Passes

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) predicted Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that if the so-called “big, beautiful” spending bill becomes law, “people will literally die.”

Jeffries said, “Trump’s one big ugly bill narrowly escaped the House of Representatives, and we’re going to continue to press our case across the country, partner with Senate Democrats in making clear to the American people the type of damage that this bill would do if it ever became law. This bill actually hurts everyday Americans in order to reward billionaires. It would strip away health care from approximately 14 million Americans premiums, co-pays and deductibles for tens of millions more will go up. Actually, if it ever were to be implemented into law, hospitals will close, nursing homes will shut down, and people will literally die.”

He added, “At the same time. This bill represents the largest cut to nutritional assistance in American history. It takes food out of the mouths of children, seniors and veterans. And all of this is being done in order to enact massive tax breaks for their billionaire donors like Elon Musk. And then they want to stick the American people with the bill, increase the debt by more than $5 trillion.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN