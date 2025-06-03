Cruz: Visa System Changes Needed in Wake of Boulder, CO Attack

Monday on FNC’s “The Ingraham Angle,” Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) said he supported changes to the U.S. visa system in the wake of the antisemitic Boulder, CO terror attack.

The Texas Republican criticized his Democrat colleagues in the U.S. Senate for blocking efforts to change the visa system.

“Texas Senator Ted Cruz is very concerned about this,” host Laura Ingraham said. “He’s a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee. Senator, will Congress make a change to this visa system? I mean this is going back 26 years is what the 9/11 commission warned about.”

Cruz replied, “Look, there’s no doubt we need to. Here’s the sad reality, Democrats will filibuster any effort to bring sanity to securing our border. I’ll tell you, during the entire Biden presidency, the open borders we had, Alejandro Mayorkas was impeached for willfully defying federal law and every single Senate Democrat voted to dismiss the claim. They didn’t even want to hear one whit of evidence of all of the victories we’ve seen in the first five months of the Trump presidency; none is more important than the victory securing the border, we have seen almost from the moment President Trump put his hand on the Bible, we’ve seen illegal crossings drop over 99%.”

“And I’ll tell you, in this big, beautiful bill, we’re going to provide funding to build the wall to hire more agents and ICE agents in detention facilities, but the Democrats continue just to embrace open borders, and apparently what they think America needs is, is more illegal immigrants, more gang members, more murderers, rapists and more terrorists like this lunatic in Boulder, Colorado,” he added.

