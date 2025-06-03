John Binder Reveals the Single Biggest Illegal Immigration Failure of Federal Government

On Tuesday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow discussed the federal government’s failures on immigration with reporter John Binder.

Marlow said, “I want to try to quantify the threat level, because we all know the open border is a big threat. Fentanyl comes through. It drives down American wages, drives up cost of housing, all that bad stuff. How do you quantify the threat of the visa overstays and people overstaying. Any sort of provision that allows them to be here legally for a time. How do you rank it as a comparable to you or nearly as bad, or is it still not not as bad in your view?”

Binder said, “Well, I think it’s it’s hard to say because typically illegal alien gateways are considered. These are the worst of the worst people coming to the United States for ill intent. Because why would you, go so far as to pay the cartel to, like, sneak you into the United States?”

He added, “So when you talk about threat level, it’s about the failure of the federal government to grapple and get a hold on the visa overstay population, I would argue, is the biggest failure of the federal government when it comes to illegal immigration. This is the worst thing that they’re, that they’re the most bad at.”

