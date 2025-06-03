Kristol: Musk Attacking Big Beautiful Bill Because Trump Likely Fired Him

Political commentator Bill Kristol said Tuesday on MSNBC’s “The Beat” that Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s lashing out at President Donald Trump’s “Big, Beautiful” budget bill means the president likely fired Musk.

Kristol said, “Don’t you think his reaction suggests Trump fired him? This talk about you mentioned a breakup. True enough, he was going to go back to his business. He’d only 120 days and all that nonsense. He wanted to stay. He loved it there. I think Trump just said at some point, no, sorry, goodbye. Because I just think the ferocity.”

Host Ari Melber said, “He hasn’t been fired in a long time.”

Kristol said, “Right, he’s gotten away with so much.”

He added, “The attack on the bill is entirely an attack on Trump.”

He concluded, “Elon Musk has not studied the, you know, 1,000-page House bill, how it changes in the Senate. He didn’t study any of the agencies he’s ruined, USAID and others, but he’s done a lot of damage to the country. He didn’t even bother to study for that. He’s not studying some 1,000-page bill with complicated Medicaid cuts, tax provisions, and so forth. It’s his way of attacking Trump.”

