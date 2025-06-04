Crockett: Dems ‘Actually Care and We Love,’ GOP Lacks Compassion

Wednesday on MSNBC’s “The Weeknight,” Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) said Democrats “actually care,” while Republicans like Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA) lacked compassion.

Crockett said, “So now that there’s like the family infighting, we see, you know, even Elon Musk coming, he can’t get out of the Twitter. Right? Like he is talking about the bill and trying to tank the bill and telling people call your senators and make sure you take this bill down. And listen, I never thought there would be a day that I would agree with Elon on anything, but that’s where we are. People are finally starting to say, you know what? This is actually impacting me a little too much. I’m going to have to speak up and speak out against this. But my issue is this, all of y’all voted for this so that it would hurt somebody else. The problem was you got upset when you found out that, ‘Oh, shoot, it can hurt me too?’ Honestly, it is like it’s ingrained in who Democrats are is that we actually care and we love and we want to take care of everybody and that’s why we got this big tent party and we all over the place.”

She added, “But I will tell you that compassion is something that we are missing in Congress. Like caring is something that we are missing in politics in general. And that’s the only way you can justify a Senator going out there and saying, well, everybody going to die, and then decide that you’re going to do your apology, not so much an apology, in what looked like a graveyard. I’m like, listen, ain’t nobody elect you to be anybody’s grave digger. They elected you to do everything that you can to make sure that their lives are flourishing and getting better, and that they were living as long as they could. That’s part of the job.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN