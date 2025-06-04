Dem Rep. DeLauro: Trump ‘Flagrantly Violating’ the Law with Funding Cuts

Wednesday on MSNBC’s “The Weeknight,” Rep. Rosa DeLauro (D-CT) said that President Donald Trump had been “flagrantly violating” the law with cuts to government through the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

DeLauro said, “Elon Musk knew nothing about impoundment or about the appropriations process. And I categorize empowerment as stealing, they are stealing these funds. and the president knows even less about those two issues.”

She continued, “It’s in the Constitution, the Constitution in Article I Section 9, Clause 7, says that the power of the purse resides in the in the Congress, and there is no inherent authority that he has. The president had or Musk had in doing this. So it’s all in violation of the law.”

DeLauro added, “I’m the ranking member on appropriations. I’ve been the chair under no circumstances. I don’t care if any president, I’m not willing to give this power to, you know, President Obama, President Clinton, anyone, and not certainly not Donald Trump or George Bush or any. It is fundamentally our jurisdiction. Understanding appropriations, when those bills are crafted, it has to be bipartisan, bicameral, if not, the president can’t sign and the government shuts down. So the bills that we fashion have bicameral and bipartisan support, and they’re signed into law. It’s not a directive, it’s not a suggestion, it is the law of the land which they are flagrantly violating every single day with the impoundment of funds.”

