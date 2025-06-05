Clinton: I’m Worried the Courts Won’t Hold Until Midterms

Former President Bill Clinton said Thursday on ABC’s “The View” that he was “worried” the “courts won’t hold until we have the midterm elections” when asked about his concerns over President Donald Trump.

Co-host Sunny Hostin said, “Mr. President, I agree with you, we need to talk about the future. And beyond President Trump’s big, beautiful bill, he is working to dismantle, in my view, our foundational institutions, right? He’s intimidating law firms and universities, he’s stifling media, he’s illegally disappearing people and deporting people. And he’s now threatening to impeach judges. So are you confident that the courts will hold? And what concerns you most about what he’s doing now?”

Clinton said, “That the courts won’t hold until we have the midterm elections. But because they’ve made — the Supreme Court’s made some good decisions, which so far have been ignored. Like, when they sent that Salvadoran man who his own State Department said was entitled to be here and have a full hearing and they shouldn’t send him away. They sent him away, then manufactured a picture that made it look like he had MS-13 on his hands, which he didn’t. And the guy’s still there in jail. And so I’m worried about that. And you should be worried about that.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN