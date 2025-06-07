Cohen: ‘Not Going to End Well’ for Musk, Trump Planning ‘Political Guerrilla Warfare’

On Saturday on MSNBC’s “Velshi,” one of President Donald Trump’s former lawyers, Michael Cohen, said Tesla CEO Elon Musk will lose in his feud with the president.

Cohen said, “Elon said that he’s the one that delivered the election. I’m not so sure we can say that, but he certainly didn’t hurt.”

He continued, “You know where Elon Musk is making a mistake? The feud should not have gone on the way that it did. And I say that because while Elon Musk may be the richest man in the world, Donald Trump is the most powerful man in the world.”

He added, “It’s not going to end well for Elon Musk because now the dark overlord Steve Bannon comes in with his 12 shirts, five jackets and he already is doing what I had said that Trump was going to do, which was to pull a Mohammed bin Salman on all of these mega billionaires that cross him. And he has the power of government. You’re never Elon, you’re never more powerful than the President of the United States, and you’re never richer than the country.”

Cohen concluded, “One thing Elon doesn’t understand is this political guerrilla warfare that they’re going to conduct against him.”

