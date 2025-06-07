Dem Rep. Garcia: LA ICE Raids Shameful — ‘If You Are Here Illegally, You Deserve Due Process’

Representative Robert Garcia (D-CA) said Saturday on MSNBC’s “The Weekend” that the recent Los Angeles ICE raids were “shameful,” adding that all immigrants in the country illegally deserve due process.”

Co-host Jonathan Capehart asked, “What was your reaction to the ice raids in Los Angeles?”

Garcia said, “I mean obviously we’re not just devastated, but I think a lot of us in California especially, are incredibly concerned. about what’s happening in our home state. But across the country what we’re seeing is really not actions that are trying to target folks that are not actually doing anything illegal or that are causing crimes. We’re seeing these mass raids happening in areas that are peaceful, the garment district. We’re seeing it at schools. We have two schools that where agents visited an elementary school back home in California, even in my in my own district asking for children to come and see them at the school without parents permission. We’re seeing United States citizens, American citizens getting swept up.”

He added, “Look, I think everyone can agree that in this country, if you are here and you’re committing crimes in this country that is one thing and those folks shouldn’t be here but if you’re here illegally, you deserve due process. These types of raids, I mean, sweeping up a national and state leader from the SEIU who was there to observe who fortunately was released is quite shameful.”

