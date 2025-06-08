Dem Rep. Barragan: Trump Is ‘Targeting Peaceful Protests’ in Los Angeles

Representative Nanette Barragán (D-CA) said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that President Donald Trump was “targeting peaceful protests” by sending the National Guard to Los Angeles.

Host Dana Bash said, “Let’s start with the fact that the president ordered National Guard troops to respond in LA County within the next 24 hours. What have you heard about the situation on the ground? What updates are you getting?”

Barragán said, “Well, I’ve spoken to the sheriffs on the ground who have said they have things under control. There is no need for the National Guard. They have the manpower that they need. So this is really just an escalation of the president coming into California. We haven’t asked for the help. We don’t need the help. This is him escalating it, causing tensions to rise. It’s only going to make things worse in a situation where people are already angry over immigration enforcement.”

She continued, “They’ve seen what’s happened over the course of the last several months, where you have immigration, showing up to hospitals when women are delivering and giving birth and separating parents from their newborns. We’re seeing ICE going to schools. And we know that there is no targeted enforcement. That is the problem. Look, nobody disagrees with targeted enforcement of violent criminals. That is not what’s happening here.”

Barragán added, “We are having an administration that’s targeting peaceful protests, people that are there to protest. The president is sending the National Guard because he doesn’t like the scenes. He doesn’t like the scenes of people peacefully protesting.”

