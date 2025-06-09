Dem Sen. Padilla: Trump Administration Has an ‘Obsession of Being Cruel and Aggressive’

Senator Alex Padilla (D-CA) said Monday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” that President Donald Trump’s administration has an “obsession of being cruel and aggressive.”

Padilla said, “This administration has been anything but forthcoming and transparent with information as it pertains to immigration enforcement, not just here in Los Angeles, but since he took office on January 20th and everywhere in between. So it is absolutely frustrating.”

He continued, “To say that they’re only targeting violent criminals is false. That’s what has so many people upset. And that and they’re choosing to ignore due process in a lot of these cases as well, that they’ve been sued, they’ve lost those lawsuits, but they continue to defy court orders just with their obsession of being cruel and aggressive.”

Padilla added, “Look, the Los Angeles Police Department, I’ve been in touch with Chief McDonald, Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department. I’ve been in touch with Sheriff Luna. They know how to handle demonstrations. They know how to handle protests. They know how to handle parades and rallies and everything else. Let them do their job. But the National Guard shows up without a clear mission, because there’s not a clear mission that has been communicated to local authorities, that creates confusion, that creates tension. That’s what has escalated the situation that, you know, Donald Trump is now using that as a justification to escalate even more.”

