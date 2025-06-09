Mostly Peaceful Cop Car Burnings: Once Again the Dems Side with Rioters Instead of Taxpayers

On Monday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow discussed the politics of the Los Angeles riots after Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrests.

Marlow said, “This historic opportunity for us to show the world what the left is, their pro violence, their pro chaos, their entire law and order. They don’t like this country. They don’t like the English language. They don’t believe we’re entitled to safety in our streets. They don’t think we’re entitled to have a culture at all. They know they were entitled to have a country at all. Because if we don’t have a border, we do have a country. And so this is one where this has got to be the 97-3 issue. And I don’t know who the three are. Apparently is Maxine Waters. And these guys who showed up in L.A. But insurrection is Democrats going to not be at bright Barb are, planning another summer of blue city riots? Good, do it. Riot everywhere. Why not? Let the blue cities riot amongst themselves and the rest of the world can watch, and we can bear witness to it.”

He continued, “Cory Booker, Trump is trying to incite violence at peaceful protests. What evidence is it that these were peaceful? If they’re not peaceful for five minutes, you can’t call them peaceful. I get it, they’re a peaceful for weeks on end. And then Trump sends in some, you know, military guys or law enforcement guys, and then they don’t get peaceful. I understand that, but that’s not what this is. This is there immediately go violent. And there’s fear that they’re going to spread throughout the country. Look in all to be literal.”

Marlow added, “I’m not rooting for it. I’m anti-violence. But I will tell you, if it does happen, it will be very illustrative. It will be illustrative. And I think more and more people will be convinced that the left cannot be trusted with this country. They do not protect the law abiding. They protect the criminals.”

