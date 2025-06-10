Cory Booker: Trump Is ‘Overstepping His Authority, and Trashing Our Constitution’

Tuesday on MSNBC’s “The Beat,” Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) said that President Donald Trump “is overreaching his power, overstepping his authority, and trashing our constitution” by sending the National Guard to Los Angeles.

Booker said, “This is about the rule of law, and it needs to be followed by everyone. we are a nation of law, not a nation governed by the whims of a president. and I’ve looked very closely at the statute, Article 10 of the Federal Code, Section 12 406 says it very, very clearly that the president shall, has to, must it says it shall go through the governor’s office before taking a step like this. He did not. He went around the governor’s office. The head of the L.A. police has said that this is causing severe challenges in terms of logistically and coordinating their own response. This is making the situation in Los Angeles worse, not better, to the tune of hundreds of millions of dollars for American taxpayers.”

He added, “This president is finding every reason to try to declare emergencies and reach for extra powers that he is not justified in using. I believe in the rule of law. I believe in public safety. I believe in abiding by that from people who are protesting in the streets all the way to the presidency. There’s an obligation to follow the law. Los Angeles can take care of those people who are breaking the law and causing violence. But we, the people of the United States of America, we are the accountability of a president who, again, is overreaching his power, overstepping his authority, and trashing our constitution.”

