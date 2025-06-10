Sheriff Bianco: Newsom ‘Encouraged’ L.A. Riots, He’s ‘Fueling This’

Monday, Riverside County Sheriff and 2026 gubernatorial candidate Chad Bianco told Fox News that Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA) had “encouraged” the Los Angeles unrest after Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrests.

Bianco said, “They are trying to violently influence something by political action. That is what this is. That is everything that the Constitution stands against. That is what law enforcement stands against, and that is what will facilitate the downfall of our civilized society. A civilized society has an adherence to the rule of law, and there is consequence for breaking that social compact. And when politicians encourage this behavior.”

He added, “Governor Newsom needs to put his phone down, go sit in his house behind the comfort of his TV screen and a couch, and be quiet because he is doing nothing but fueling this process. He needs to stay out of the way of law enforcement. He knows nothing about this. He knows absolutely nothing about the enforcement of law. He despises the enforcement of law, and he has encouraged this. He has enabled this lawless act that is going on right now. This has been years in the making that he has encouraged. So quite frankly I don’t care what he says. He says everything in a disingenuous manner for his own political gain and we are suffering the consequences.”

