Waters: Trump Started L.A. Riots, ‘He Should Not Continue to Support Violence’

Representative Maxine Waters (D-CA) claimed Wednesday on CNN’s “News Central” that President Donald Trump caused the Los Angeles immigration unrest.

Waters said, “The backup plan is the President of the United States should do what he didn’t do when we were invaded in the Capitol. When they had the insurrection that he led, he should get on the phone and talk to the local police, he should talk to the people that he’s had deployed there. And he has a responsibility in all of this. He started this. There should be no violence. He should not continue to support violence.”

She added, “They should not be egged on and, you know, provoked in any way. And that’s what the President of the United States is doing to exert his power and to show that he’s in charge, and to show that he’s going to get the numbers that he promised to get to get people deported. And so, you know him, everybody knows him. And so it is not on just the police in L.A., it’s not just on anybody. You know, leadership should be from the President of the United States, who decided that he was going to send the armed guards in when there was no violence. There were no protesters at that time. Yes, I understand that there was some violence on Sunday night, and the police must be concerned, but they must be in contact with the governor and with the mayor and with the President of the United States, and have a plan collectively about how to handle this situation.”

