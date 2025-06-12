CNN’s Stelter: ‘Days-Old’ L.A. Images Being Replayed ‘Same Way’ Some ‘Talk About 2020 As If That Happened Just Last Week’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Laura Coates Live,” CNN Chief Media Analyst Brian Stelter said that there’s a “constant replaying of old images, days-old images” from Los Angeles “in the same way that some people like to talk about 2020 as if that happened just last week.”

Host Laura Coates asked, “Brian, L.A. leaders, politicians, they are very angry with the way in which they believe the media is portraying what’s happening in these areas. Now, I’ve heard, on our air, just in the last 22 minutes, multiple times it be said, this is a particular square mile that’s being focused on…is there some truth to the criticism?”

Stelter responded, “The loop de loop is the problem. And it’s not really happening on CNN. But it’s happening on other channels. The loop de loop, the constant replaying of old images, days-old images, in the same way that some people like to talk about 2020 as if that happened just last week. Look, tonight, Trump was asked at the Kennedy Center, he was asked about the protests spreading. And he told the Fox reporter they didn’t believe it was happening. Seriously? You send in National Guard troops to scare a city, of course people are going to show up in Spokane and Indianapolis and Denver and everywhere else. This is going to become a national movement in the coming days.”

He added that “There’s a big difference” between social media and news media “Because when you log on to X or even Facebook, you search L.A. riots, if you want to believe there is rioting happening right now, you can go down that rabbit hole and believe those lies. It exists online even though it doesn’t exist in real life.”

