Dem Rep. McIver: ‘Republicans Have Sold their Soul for Donald Trump’

Recently indicted Rep. LaMonica McIver (D-NJ) claimed Thursday on MSNBC’s “The Weeknight” that “Republicans have sold their soul for Donald Trump.”

Discussing Sen. Alex Padilla (D-CA) being forcibly removed from a press conference, McIver said, “It was disgraceful. I mean, to see it honestly brought tears to my eyes. someone had dropped it in a chat to me. I watched the whole video and just the idea of how they were handling him with no regard, just throwing him on the floor, his hands up. I mean, it just brought back just a time that you don’t want to be brought back to, and it’s just disgraceful to see.”

When asked if the GOP might object to the events, McIver said, “Absolutely not. I mean, Republicans have sold their soul for Donald Trump, and that’s just the bottom line. I have no expectations that they will speak out if they can’t speak out for the very people who have elected them. Among these cuts, the big ugly bill and the many other things that they’ve done, they’re not going to speak out on our behalf. They’re just not.”

She added, “This is a cruel administration. Their agenda is centered around cruelty, and this is what they do. I mean, I literally it’s just disgusting to see this happening.”

