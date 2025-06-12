Marlow — Padilla ‘Trying to Bait’ Law Enforcement: Did Not Comply with Officers, Not Wearing Security Pin

On Thursday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow talked about Sen. Alex Padilla’s (D-CA) behavior at a press conference.

Marlow stated, “[H]e clearly wants to draw attention to himself, he’s being forcibly removed by law enforcement, which is law enforcement’s right” and that Padilla resisted the officers and that he didn’t seem have his congressional pin on, though he did identify himself and so it just looks like Padilla was “trying to bait some sort of a big reaction.”

