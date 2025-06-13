Sharpton: ‘Trump Has Pushed Too Far,’ He’s Uniting the Opposition

MSNBC political commentator Al Sharpton said Friday on “Deadline” that President Donald Trump has pushed his agenda so far that he is uniting the opposition.

Sharpton said, “The significance of it can’t be underestimated when you see people all over the country marching tomorrow that don’t agree on some specific things but agree that we cannot have a king in this country. We cannot have someone that is above the law. I’ve talked to many groups, different races, different persuasions that we don’t usually see come together, that are planning to go. Members of my National Action Network, all of us are talking about this. It’s not about whether you’re Republican or Democrat.”

He continued, “And I think that it goes to the whole adage that you can push too far. I think that Trump has pushed too far with the deportations, with the arresting of members of Congress, blocking other members of Congress, saying I’m going to have 19 countries that cannot send people to this country but I’m going to let 59 people in from South Africa who are white, saying there’s genocide against whites when nobody, including Fox News, can find the genocide. Crime is bad, and it’s just as bad on blacks as whites.”

He added, “All of this builds up to where people say, you know what? We’ve all got to do something collective. And I think that the feeling I’m beginning to have is that he has pushed it so far that he’s going to unite the opposition that couldn’t unite itself.”

