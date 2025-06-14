Fetterman: Democrats Have Sided with Hamas Regime

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) stated that the Democratic Party has sided with the Hamas regime “that doesn’t have the kind of values and live the kind of ways that we want here in our country.”

Fetterman said, “There was never a genocide. … This is a 20-month war. If Israel’s goal was to eliminate as many Palestinians, they could’ve done a lot more of that. They were forced to fight through where they embed, Hamas embeds into hospitals and in the schools and the camps as well. So, for me, where we’re at right now, where they are, people are putting Israel to a double standard. Now, Hamas could just simply just — you have human beings under [the] ground for over 600 days, held against their will, send those people home and disarm, and there would be peace and we could all move on right now. So, for me, it’s really, for me, Israel was not starving people, there was no kind of a genocide, there [are] no war crimes. [This] just was an [existential] war. And, now, we all have to be honest, you could never have — to rebuild Gaza, which we have to rebuild Gaza — if Hamas is allowed to be in force. It’s just — we just have to be honest. And I think that’s really the truth.”

He continued, “And our party, the Democratic Party, has lost that argument and they’ve taken side with the regime that doesn’t have the kind of values and live the kind of ways that we want here in our country.”

