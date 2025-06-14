Maher: ‘Sometimes, I Want to Be Liberated from the Socialists’ in L.A.

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher said that having lived in Los Angeles as long as he has, “sometimes, I want to be liberated from the socialists.” But he thinks the Trump administration is being too meddlesome in the city’s affairs.

Maher said, “Kristi Noem, that’s our Homeland Security Secretary, she said, the other day, we are not going away. We are staying here to liberate this city from the socialists. Well, Kristi, honey, I’ve got to tell you, having lived here this long with some of the frustration, sometimes, I want to be liberated from the socialists.”

He continued, “But honey, we will handle it ourselves, okay, we don’t need you to come out from Washington, we don’t need no outside agitators, meddling federal government, coming in here telling us how to live. We will handle it ourselves.”

