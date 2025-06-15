Rand Paul: Not a ‘Big Fan’ of Trump’s Military Parade Glorifying Weapons

Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) said Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that he was not a “big fan” of Saturday’s parade celebrating the 250th birthday of the Army.

Host Kristen Welker said, “Let’s turn to what we witnessed in Washington, D.C., the Nation’s Capitol on Saturday, a military parade celebrating the 250th birthday of the Army here in Washington yesterday. You expressed some doubt ahead of the parade. President Trump was to showcase the army’s military might, and even to inspire a new generation to sign up for military service. Senator, what do you say about that argument? Could the parade have that benefit of encouraging people to sign up and enlist?”

Paul said, “You know, I’m all for the president appearing and doing enlistment ceremonies at military bases. I’ve been with the president at Dover to receive home our dead soldiers, and so those who have been killed in action, and to mourn their loss.

He added, “I just never liked the idea of the parade because I grew up in the 70s and 80s, and the only parades I can remember are Soviet parades for the most part or North Korean parades. You know, dipping the girl and kissing the girl in New York, and a ticker-tape parade. But we were rejoicing in the end of the war, and we were rejoicing in our soldiers coming home. That absolutely should be commemorated and discussed every year, Memorial Day, and Veterans Day, and we never glorified weapons so much. I know he means well. I don’t think he means this to be cited in this fashion. Then there is the cost. We are $2 trillion in the hole. I’m not for it.”

