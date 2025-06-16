Bass: It Would ‘Be Helpful’ if LAPD Tipped Off Neighborhood Leaders About ICE Enforcement, But They Don’t Have Info.

On Monday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “The Weeknight,” Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass responded to a question on whether the LAPD should tip off neighborhood leaders if they know ICE enforcement is coming by saying that “the problem is, is that they don’t. They don’t have any idea. And so, they cannot be helpful in that way. They are excluded. They’re just as in the dark as we are.”

Co-host Alicia Menendez asked, “Mayor Bass, to your point about L.A. being an experiment, you had the president today saying that he wants to step up deportation efforts in many Democrat-run cities. He specifically referenced L.A., Chicago, New York. So, what you are going through now, other mayors are watching and they are going to learn from. For example, do you think that your police department should be offering neighborhood leaders heads-up if they know that an ICE enforcement is forthcoming?”

Bass responded, “Well, I mean, but the problem is, is that they don’t. They don’t have any idea. And so, they cannot be helpful in that way. They are excluded. They’re just as in the dark as we are. So, I think it — really for people to understand the uncertainty in our city, 3.8 million people, our county, by the way, has 88 cities in it, 10 million people, Los Angeles County is larger than 40 states. And so, to test that here, it’s interesting the cities that they targeted, right? New York, Chicago, L.A. Interesting.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett