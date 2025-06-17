Chicago Mayor Johnson: Trump Is ‘Trying to Eliminate Black Existence From This Country’

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson (D) said Monday on CNN’s “The Situation Room” that President Donald Trump was “trying to eliminate black existence from this country.”

Johnson said, “Governor Abbott spent over $220 million to ship people across America. Instead of working with Congress to actually pass substantive immigration reform policy. They wanted to create division, but we’re not going to allow that to happen in the city of Chicago. Much like we fought for civil rights 60 years ago, we’re going to continue to make sure that whether you are black, brown, Asian, white, young, old, working people deserve to be prioritized. This misnomer that there’s division, you know, in consternation within communities solely based on this issue is just wrong. He’s working to eliminate black history. He is trying to eliminate black existence from this country. He’s also attacking the LGBTQ plus community.”

He continued, “We going to bring people together in this country to make sure we build the safest, most affordable big city in America. Chicago is the place to be, and I’m looking forward to the work that we will continue to do to build the safest, most affordable big city.”

Johnson added, “This president has demonstrated a great deal of animus as well as hostility towards working people. Look, immigrants have played an incredible role in our overall economy.”

