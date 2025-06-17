Israeli Amb.: Whether Ayatollah Lives or Not ‘Is Irrelevant’, We’re Ensuring They Don’t Get Nukes

On Tuesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “OutFront,” Israeli Ambassador to the United States Yechiel Leiter stated that Israel will “prosecute this war, whether the ayatollah survives or not. We are not going to allow the Iranian regime, under his control, to have a nuclear bomb. Whether he’s alive or not is irrelevant.”

Leiter said that “Once we take out this race by the Iranian regime to achieve a nuclear bomb, the entire region will change. … This is going to be Abraham Accords 2.0, as soon as the Iranian mullahs, with their intention of eliminating Israel, are neutralized.”

Host John Berman then asked if Israel knows where Iran’s supreme leader is.

Leiter responded, “I’ll tell you what I do know. I know that, Friday morning, the ayatollah woke up, he looked over his left shoulder for his nuclear scientists and found none. Then he looked over his right shoulder for his generals of the IRGC — those guys who were spreading the terrorism around the world — he didn’t see any of them either. So, he’s kind of alone right now. He appointed a new chief of staff. He lasted about four days. So, the ayatollah may be many stories underground right now in hiding. That’s where he belongs. And we’re going to prosecute this war, whether the ayatollah survives or not. We are not going to allow the Iranian regime, under his control, to have a nuclear bomb. Whether he’s alive or not is irrelevant.”

