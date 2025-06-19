Dem Rep. Krishnamoorthi: Iran Has Enough Enriched Uranium for a Weapon

On Thursday’s broadcast of “CNN News Central,” House Intelligence Committee member Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL) stated that Iran has enough enriched uranium to build a nuclear weapon and this is closer than they ever were before.

Co-host Sara Sidner asked, “Netanyahu, for more than a decade now, has said Iran is close to obtaining a nuclear weapon. This time, he said Iran was fast approaching that goal. Trump is siding with that assessment. But U.S. intelligence sources told CNN this week that their assessment is that Iran was at least three years away from being able to make and deliver a nuclear weapon. You are on the Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence. What do you know? Where do you stand when you see these two conflicting assessments?”

Krishnamoothi answered, “Well, I don’t want to get into classified information, but what I know is that the Iranians are a lot closer now than they have ever been, and they have enough enriched uranium to basically build a weapon should they choose to do so.”

He further stated that Iran might have additional facilities that duplicate the Fordow facility and argued that the best approach going forward would be diplomatically ending Iran’s nuclear program.

