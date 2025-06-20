Ana Navarro: Trump’s Second Term Is an ‘American Nightmare’

Friday on ABC’s “The View,” Ana Navarro told her co-hosts that President Donald Trump’s second term has turned into an “American nightmare.”

Navarro said, “In normal times former presidents would remain quiet and not criticize or attack the current president, particularly in year one when it was the honeymoon period. Well this isn’t the honeymoon period it’s a nightmare and it’s an American nightmare. These are not normal times. What I saw last weekend in those No King protests, where over 2000 cities hosted protests and millions, five to ten million people went out and protested is that the American people are taking it upon themselves. They’re not waiting for a leader. They’re not waiting for a great white knight or a black knight or Latino knight to drive them out of the wilderness. They are doing it themselves.”

She added, “America is in danger, our democratic values are in danger. If you feel that way each and every one of us has to do whatever we can. Some of us have a bigger voice, some of us have a smaller voice, some of us have a bigger platform, some of us have a smaller platform but if we are all Americans and we care about the democratic values under threat and under attack by Donald Trump, then we have a duty and responsibility as citizens to do everything we can.”

