De Blasio: Newsom’s Doing Well Fighting Trump, Has to ‘Get Ahead of Any Violence’

On Friday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Source,” former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) said that California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) is “doing a good job” of fighting against the Trump administration in a way that lots of Democrats want, and “Democratic cities, mayors and governors better get ahead of disruption, get ahead of any violence and protests, very quickly.”

De Blasio responded to Newsom challenging Vice President JD Vance to a debate by saying, “I think that’s smart of Gavin Newsom, certainly, for his political future, but also to get Democrats back on the offensive. I think Democrats at the grassroots are saying, fight more. They’re saying to the leadership, like, get a pulse, fight back. And Newsom’s been doing a good job of that.”

He continued, “Now, I would also say, because I was in this situation, taking on Trump as a mayor, and also dealing with unrest after the murder of George Floyd, in Democratic cities, mayors and governors better get ahead of disruption, get ahead of any violence and protests, very quickly. Don’t give any context or space for them to try and bring in the National Guard.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett