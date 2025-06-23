Murkowski: ‘Many Questions’ About Success of Trump’s Strikes on Iran

Monday on CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360,” Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) said she had “many questions” about the success of President Donald Trump’s military strike on three Iranian nuclear facilities.

Cooper asked, “You’re somebody in Washington who’s, you know, people on both sides of the aisle consider a straight shooter. You have your what you believe in and you stand by it, sometimes it’s out of favor, sometimes it’s in favor with your own party. Do you think it was the right move by President Trump to order air strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities given what we have seen now as the outcome?”

Murkowski said, “Well, again, I would just caution that we are all seeing things in in real time. There are many, many questions that I think we have. Certainly those of us in Congress are going to be seeking answers tomorrow at this classified briefing. I think that that will be very, very instructive. But I think we all recognize the direction that Iran was, was heading with building up their nuclear capabilities was a place that that was not was not acceptable. So the decision to to to strike when the president determines, so you can do a lot of of Monday morning quarterbacking here trying to figure out was this the right time.”

