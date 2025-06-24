Elizabeth Warren: GOP’s ‘Party Line Is to Lie’ About Big Beautiful Bill

Tuesday on MSNBC’s “The Briefing.” Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) said President Donald Trump and the Republican Party go to line is to lie about the contents of the so-called Big Beautiful Bill.

Host Jen Psaki said, “We talked about Speaker Mike Johnson looking into a television camera today and saying there were no Medicaid cuts. Is this is this going to be their party line?”

Warren said, “Yes, the party line is to lie. And here is our super secret strategy as Democrats, we’re out there trying to tell the truth about what is in this bill because when people hear about the bill, when they understand what this bill is about, by about 2 to 1, they said that is a really terrible idea.”

She added, “And that’s not just Democrats, that’s Independents, that’s Republicans. People don’t like this because here is a bill that will take away health care from 16 million Americans. It will close community hospitals and community health centers all around the country. It will cause nursing homes to close when seniors who rely on that Medicaid to pay for their for their being able to be in those nursing homes when that goes away.”

