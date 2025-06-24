House Intel. Chair: Need ‘Human Eyes’ to Know Extent of Damage to Iran’s Nukes

On Monday’s broadcast of NewsNation’s “Elizabeth Vargas Reports,” Rep. Rick Crawford (R-AR) stated that the U.S. will need “human eyes” to determine exactly how much damage was done to Iran’s nuclear facilities and “From the overhead images, you would go, okay, yeah, there’s seriously been some damage. But we don’t know when you’re talking about facilities that are 200 meters below the surface, how much damage was inflicted, despite the effectiveness of those guided bomb units.”

Host Elizabeth Vargas asked, “House Minority Leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) says, quote, there is zero evidence that I’ve seen that the nuclear program was completely obliterated. Is it too soon to really have any solid intelligence as to what happened? We don’t have anybody on the ground there, yet.”

Crawford responded, “Right. And you just answered that question. We don’t have anybody on the ground there, and this is going to require human eyes. We can’t rely on overhead architecture and image intelligence to be able to tell us everything we need to know with regard to the damage that was inflicted on those three targets. From the overhead images, you would go, okay, yeah, there’s seriously been some damage. But we don’t know when you’re talking about facilities that are 200 meters below the surface, how much damage was inflicted, despite the effectiveness of those guided bomb units. We still don’t know.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett