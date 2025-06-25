Marlow: Democrats Must Humiliate, Degrade, Debase Themselves to Win Primaries; Only the ‘Completely Insane’ Can Win

On Wednesday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow talked about New York City’s mayoral primary.

Marlow said that “in order to get through a Democrat primary right now, you need to be completely insane. … [T]hey have to be the most radical, the most nuts possible, or else they’re not going to survive and get past their own voters.”

He added that “Democrats are going to have to embarrass themselves in order to pander to their voters…they will have to humiliate themselves, degrade themselves, debase themselves to get through their own primaries.”

