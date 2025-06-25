Murphy: Trump Administration ‘Lying’ About Iran’s Nuclear Program

Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT) said Wednesday on MSNBC’s “Deadline” that President Donald Trump’s administration lied about the amount of damage done to Iran’s nuclear program because of the U.S. military strikes.

Murphy said, “The initial assessment of the photographic evidence is that they did not fundamentally destroy those assets. What we also know is that the Iranians were successful in moving a lot of the enriched uranium out of Fordow.”

Discussing the Trump administration’s press conference, Murphy said, “So listen, they’re mad. They’re furious. You can see it in their voice because they got caught in a lie. They got caught in a lie. They went out there and said that they that the nuclear capacity of Iran was obliterated, that we’d set back the program at least a year. They knew they were lying when they said it. They got caught in the lie. That’s super embarrassing. They’re trying to cover up that lie with this righteous indignation, blaming everybody but themselves for the fact that they did the really unforgivable sin of national security communication. They fudged intelligence about our national security.”

Murphy added, “The standard that Donald Trump set, obliteration was a standard that the military probably was never going to be able to achieve given how bunkered those facilities were and given the fact that Iran apparently had moved a lot of the uranium offsite already.”

