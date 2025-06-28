Dem CA Rep. Liccardo: Newsom’s Been Running for POTUS ‘for 40 Years’

On Friday’s broadcast of NewsNation’s “The Hill,” Rep. Sam Liccardo (D-CA) said that there isn’t any doubt that California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) will run for president and Newsom’s “been running for 40 years.”

Host Chris Stirewalt said, “I saw Gavin Newsom at the beginning, flag placement, draped in the very way — do you think that he — well, you can’t say, but it looks an awful lot like he is positioning himself as that center-left, more moderate Democratic voice in the running, doesn’t it?”

Liccardo responded, “Folks can position all they want. … Look, I’m not really privy to a lot of insights about how this Governor’s going to run.”

Liccardo then stated, “But there’s no question he’s going to run. He’s been running for 40 years.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett