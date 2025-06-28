NYT’s Brooks: SCOTUS Is Right on Injunctions, Dems and I Hated Them on Abortion Pills

On Friday’s “PBS NewsHour,” New York Times columnist David Brooks said that he agrees with the Supreme Court decision on nationwide injunctions and “Democrats were rightly outraged” by nationwide injunctions against abortion medication.

Brooks began by saying, “I think the patchwork argument is the best argument the people in favor of the national injunction have, where the Constitution’s going to be interpreted differently in different regions, that doesn’t seem to make sense.”

He continued, “Nonetheless, I hate to say, I think the court decided rightly on the national injunctions. I remember back in the Biden administration, there was a judge in Amarillo, TX who decided to ban an abortion pill, and I thought it was just crazy that a single judge can set national policy on a fraught issue that should be settled by democracy. And Democrats were rightly outraged. Now, I am all in favor of judges stopping what the Trump administration is doing, but you’ve got to be consistent for both parties. And I think if people want to challenge what the Trump administration is doing or any administration, they can file class-action lawsuits. But we should not have this shopping where liberals go to a northern California liberal judge, conservatives go to an Amarillo, TX judge, and they can set national policy through one person.”

